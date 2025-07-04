Nick Jonas untangles Priyanka Chopra’s hair, wins hearts online

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just gave fans another reason to smile. In a light, behind-the-scenes moment that quickly won hearts online, Priyanka shared a candid video of her husband gently helping her untangle her hair.

The video, shared on Instagram, appears to have been taken in London following the premiere of Priyanka’s latest film ‘Heads of State’.

In the clip, the actress is sitting casually, chuckling as she says, “Here we go again,” before turning the camera toward Nick. The singer, ever the doting partner, is carefully working through a tangled ponytail.

“Hair wanted to stay as is! @nickjonas said No! ‘Ponytails are complicated’ 2.0,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet gesture, with many calling the couple “goals” and admiring their easy rapport.

This isn’t the first time Nick has publicly celebrated his wife. Just a day earlier, he had posted a short video from their “date night” at the ‘Heads of State’ premiere. The footage featured Priyanka twirling in a purple fringed gown, dancing to Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam,” before Nick embraced her in a warm hug.

While the internet gushes over these cozy moments, Priyanka has been keeping busy on the professional front too.

Her new Hollywood outing, ‘Heads of State’, released on July 2. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film stars Priyanka alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in a high-octane action thriller.

In the story, Chopra plays a tough MI6 agent entangled in a global conspiracy, caught between rival world leaders forced to team up to survive.

But that’s not all. There’s big news for her fans in India too. After a four-year gap, Priyanka is gearing up for a return to Bollywood. She’s going to star opposite Mahesh Babu in ‘SSMB29’, the much-anticipated epic helmed by blockbuster director SS Rajamouli. The film promises to be a visual spectacle and marks her return to the Hindi film industry after her acclaimed role in ‘The White Tiger’ (2021).