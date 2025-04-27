Sohum Shah drops raw BTS moments from ‘Crazxy’: Chaos, grit, and pure cinema!

If you thought the madness ended on-screen, wait till you see what went down behind the scenes! Actor-producer Sohum Shah, best known for his unforgettable performance in ‘Tumbbad’, just shared some rare behind-the-scenes gems from his latest thriller ‘Crazxy’ — and it’s giving us all the feels.

The psychological rollercoaster, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has been hailed as one of India’s freshest thrillers of 2025. And judging by these BTS snapshots, the journey to bring ‘Crazxy’ to life was every bit as wild as the film itself.

In his heartfelt post, Sohum wrote, “More than two months, constantly on the road, stunning yet completely isolated and raw locations, unpredictable weather, non-stop chaos… But this journey and this crazxy team created something truly special. ‘Crazxy’ is our labour of love — thrill, emotion, magic, and a little madness. Hope you watch it — you’ll love it. Streaming now on @primevideoin — made from the heart, straight to your heart.”

And honestly? It shows.

The BTS pictures capture a world far removed from glamour — dusty roads, changing tires mid-shoot, impromptu brainstorming sessions with first-time director Girish Kohli, and cast and crew huddled together battling crazy weather.

It’s pure passion — raw, real, and completely unfiltered.

While ‘Crazxy’ may feel seamless on screen with its breathtaking visuals and tense real-time narrative, the road to making it was anything but easy. The crew spent over two grueling months shooting in isolated locations where nature called the shots.

Rain, heat, storms — you name it, they faced it. But through all the unpredictability, what shines through in the photos is the unwavering dedication of the entire team.

Sohum Shah, who carries the film almost entirely on his shoulders with a stunning solo act in ‘Crazxy’, seems just as involved off-screen — whether it’s rolling up his sleeves for logistical hiccups or diving deep into the emotional layers of his character with the director.

It’s the kind of commitment that reminds you why indie gems like ‘Tumbbad’ and now ‘Crazxy’ feel so different — they’re crafted, not manufactured.