‘Crazxy’ trailer: A thrilling rollercoaster of twists and turns!

The trailer for the highly anticipated thriller ‘Crazxy’, starring Sohum Shah, dropped on Monday, and it promises to take audiences on a wild and thrilling ride.

Building on the intense atmosphere established in the film’s teaser, the trailer introduces a fresh and unique concept that’s ready to captivate viewers.

With its slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and edge-of-your-seat moments, ‘Crazxy’ is ready to redefine the thriller genre.

Directed by Girish Kohli, ‘Crazxy’ offers a new and exciting take on suspense and drama. Sohum Shah, who is also a producer of the film, is venturing into uncharted territory, breaking new ground with this project.

Alongside Shah, the film is production of Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain stepping in as the co-producer.

While the film’s plot promises gripping thrills, the production itself has already made headlines with an amusing behind-the-scenes story. During filming in a remote village, the crew was using fake currency notes as part of a scene involving a large sum of money.

However, during a break, the fake money mysteriously disappeared. Initially shocked and confused, the crew later realized that some villagers had mistakenly taken the notes, believing them to be real cash.

A crew member recalled the moment, saying, “We were in the middle of an intense shoot when we realized that the fake money we were using had vanished. At first, it confused us, but then we understood that some villagers had mistaken it for real cash.”

The crew quickly issued an announcement in the village, explaining that the money was fake and part of the film’s plot.

In a surprising twist, just hours after the announcement, the stolen notes reappeared in the exact spot from which they had been taken. The bizarre incident quickly became a hot topic of conversation, with locals and fans alike finding humor in the situation.

‘Crazxy’’ is going to hit theaters on February 28, 2025.r.