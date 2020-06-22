Radhika Apte has carved a niche for herself in the industry. After garnering much acclaim for herself from acting in various capacities, Indie actor Radhika Apte has donned the director’s chair.

The actress released the trailer of her first short film titled The Sleepwalkers that received immense love and appreciation from all across. The audiences and friends from the industry have also appreciated the actress turned director for her donning the director’s hat. Now, her short film won an award at a prestigious film festival.

Palms Spring International Short Fest was recently conducted online where the team announced Radhika’s directorial debut a winner for ‘The Best Midnight Short’ in the Midnight Short category. Just one film down and Radhika is already receiving awards as a director too which is highly praiseworthy.

Sharing the same on her official Instagram handle, Radhika wrote, “Thank you!! @psfilmfest ..we are so trilled to have won the Best Midnight Short at the Palm Springs International Short Festival !!! #Repost @psfilmfest with @get_repost… The winner of the Best Midnight Short Award is…. “The Sleepwalkers”! Congratulations! (Sic).”

The Sleepwalkers features Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami in the lead. It is a 30-minute film on climate change and the relationship human beings bear with nature per se. It is produced by Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey’s MacGuffin Pictures and Lalit Prem Sharma of Colosceum.

Earlier, Trehan lauded Apte’s unique storytelling style to Mirror. He said, “As a content producer, it was a great subject for us to take forward. Radhika has proven her talent time and again and we are extremely excited to support the uniqueness she has, as a storyteller.”

In a woke society, we bear the responsibility to talk about issues that are troubling all of us at large. Sleepwalkers questions the society as it is,” he further added.

Udta Punjab fame director Abhishek Chaubey also complimented the actor for her “deeply felt and stirring debut.”

“While we pay lip service to climate change, we seldom accept our own culpability in it. Lalit, Honey and I are extremely proud to be a part of this film by Radhika and quite eager to see the audience experience Sleepwalkers and the other films in our anthology Lost and Found soon”, he added.