‘Singham Returns’ turns 10: Rohit Shetty celebrates with new installment announcement

As Ajay Devgn’s action-packed sequel ‘Singham Returns’ celebrates its 10-year milestone, director Rohit Shetty took to social media to commemorate the occasion. On Thursday, Shetty shared a nostalgic post on Instagram, showcasing the film’s poster with the caption “10 years of Singham Returns.”

This anniversary comes shortly after Shetty marked the 13th anniversary of the original ‘Singham’ and completed the shoot for ‘Singham Again’, the third installment in the beloved franchise. In a heartfelt Instagram video, Shetty reflected on his long-standing professional relationship with Devgn, which dates back to the 1990s when Shetty worked as an assistant director under him.

The video montage highlights memorable moments from their collaborations, underscoring their strong bond over the years. In the clip, Shetty expressed his gratitude, noting, “Today we complete 13 years of ‘Singham’ and look at the magic of destiny. We also wrap up ‘Singham Again’ with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director, but our journey started back in the ’90s. 33 years later, and we’re still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali!”

Alongside the video, Shetty posted a caption celebrating both the franchise’s success and their enduring friendship: “13 years of Singham, 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain.”

The original ‘Singham’, released in 2011, featured Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj alongside Devgn, and quickly became a hit. Its sequel, ‘Singham Returns’, released in 2014, continued the franchise’s success, solidifying its place in Bollywood cinema.

Fans can look forward to the next chapter in the ‘Singham’ series, ‘Singham Again’, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. This upcoming installment promises to continue the action-packed legacy of its predecessors, hitting theaters this Diwali.