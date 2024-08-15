Mission Mangal anniversary: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu celebrate

Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of their acclaimed film “Mission Mangal,” a groundbreaking space drama that captivated audiences with its depiction of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission. Released on August 15, 2019, the film brought together an impressive ensemble cast, including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi, and was directed by Jagan Shakti.

The film showcased the inspiring story of how a team of Indian scientists, led by Akshay Kumar’s Rakesh Dhawan and Vidya Balan’s Tara Shinde, overcame numerous obstacles to achieve the historic feat of launching India’s first satellite to Mars. Celebrating the film’s milestone, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share a poster from the movie’s production house, Hope Productions. She highlighted the special occasion by also promoting her latest project, “Khel Khel Mein,” which reunites her with Akshay Kumar.

“Khel Khel Mein,” directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and his team, is a fresh take on the comedy-drama genre. Featuring a star-studded cast including Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, and Aditya Seal, the film promises to deliver a thrilling mix of emotions and entertainment. This new release marks another collaboration between Kumar and Pannu, continuing their successful on-screen partnership.

Advertisement

The original “Mission Mangal” had been a notable success, competing with other major releases such as John Abraham’s “Batla House” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on its opening day. The film, a tribute to the remarkable achievements of Indian scientists, remains a celebrated piece of cinema that underscores the theme of achieving the extraordinary through perseverance and teamwork.