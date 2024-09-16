‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ director Anees Bazmee on clash with ‘Singham Again’

Following an intense box office showdown on Independence Day, cinephiles will witness another clash between two major titles on Diwali. For Diwali 2024, fans will see both Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ hit theatres. Both films are part of established film series and are the third installments of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Singham’. Additionally, ‘Singham Again’ is part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, which includes films like ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Simmba’. As both films prepare for a showdown, Anees Bazmee has shared his thoughts on the clash.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker was asked if he had reached out to Ajay Devgn regarding the clash. To this, he responded, “Why should I talk to him? It’s a business decision between producers, and I am just the director. The ‘Singham Again’ team is insisting on a Diwali release. Clashes are never a good idea. I know we announced ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s’ release date a year in advance, but what can we do? I’ve always maintained that a good film doesn’t need a specific date to succeed. I’m the last person to get involved in box-office numbers and release dates. These are decisions and numbers calculated by producers and distributors.”

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aryan announces shoot wrap in BTS video

Advertisement

Bazmee also added, “Both films are looking good, so both can do well at the box office. Ajay, Akshay, and Rohit are dear friends. They know Anees bhai will never call us to change the movie’s date. I’ve never done that. Each film has its own destiny.” Anees Bazmee and Ajay Devgn have previously collaborated on films like ‘Hulchul’ and ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)



Both films boast impressive ensemble casts. Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ stars Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, reprising his role from the second installment of the series. Joining him is the original Manjulika from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, Vidya Balan. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in key roles. On the other hand, ‘Singham Again’ features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Notably, the film will also include Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba’, connecting the films within the universe.

Both films have high expectations to meet and boast significant buzz around thier release. With such a high-stakes battle on the horizon, fans eagerly await to see which film will draw the larger audience.