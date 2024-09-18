‘Singham Again’ to NOT get postponed! Confirmed clash with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

The showdown between Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and Aneez Basmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is confirmed! While the Kartik Aaryan led title had announced its Diwali release way back, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ also eyed the same date. Soon, anticipation around the clash grew and makers of the films also expressed their apprehensions. Recently, Aneez Bazmee also opened up on the clash. He affirmed that the clash might impact the sales of both films. However, he also stated that a good film works irrespective of its release date. Additionally, reports surfaced that Kartik Aaryan reached out to Rohit Shetty to seek a postponement in the release of ‘Singham Again.’

Reportedly, the ‘Singham’ team did deliberate on the matter as the clash may dip the sales of each of the titles. However, the makers are confident with the film despite the showdown. ‘Singham Again’ will release on Diwali. As reported by Hindustan Times, a source close to the production told the publication, “It is going to be a Diwali release for Singham Again. The team is not in the mood to change anything. Also, the trailer launch is expected to take place on either October 2 or 3.”

#BreakingNews… ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ *NOT* SHIFTING AHEAD… DIWALI RELEASE CONFIRMED… Okay, let’s come to the point right away… #SinghamAgain is NOT getting postponed… Nor is it shifting to a new date… Arriving THIS #Diwali… An official statement is expected soon. Advertisement YES,… pic.twitter.com/4unMOswNZG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2024



Notably, both films are part of established film series and are the third instalments of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Singham’. Additionally, ‘Singham Again’ is part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, which includes films like ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Simmba.’ Both films boast impressive ensemble casts.

Aneez Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ stars Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, reprising his role from the second instalment of the series. Joining him is the OG Manjulika from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, Vidya Balan. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in key roles. On the flip side, ‘Singham Again’ features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Notably, the film will also star Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba’, connecting the films within the universe.

While ‘Singham Again’ has refused to budge, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ s move becomes the question. Fans are eager to know if it will take a step back or continue with its intended release. If both films end up hitting theatres on the same date, fans will be in for a treat. Moreover, the anticipation rises over which film will boast the bigger collection.