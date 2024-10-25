‘Singham Again’ team enjoys lunch as fans anticipate Salman Khan’s return

The cast and crew of the much-anticipated film ‘Singham Again’ came together for a lighthearted lunch. Leading actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor were joined by director Rohit Shetty, creating an atmosphere buzzing with camaraderie and excitement.

Akshay Kumar shared a snapshot from the gathering on social media, adding a playful touch with the caption, “Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein. #SinghamAgain,” which translates to “We all shared a lot of fun conversations.”

Fans have been abuzz with speculation regarding a special cameo by Salman Khan, and recently, the filmmakers confirmed this thrilling news. Salman will reprise his beloved character, Chulbul Pandey, from the ‘Dabangg’ franchise, much to the delight of his followers.

Advertisement

The excitement surrounding ‘Singham Again’ escalated with the release of its trailer, which offers a thrilling glimpse into the action-packed world of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The nearly five-minute trailer showcases not only breathtaking action sequences but also iconic dialogues that have become synonymous with Rohit Shetty’s films. With a nod to the Ramayana, the trailer reimagines classic characters in contemporary settings.

Ajay Devgn returns as Bajirao Singham, now taking on Arjun Kapoor’s character, who embodies the modern interpretation of Ram. The film explores the timeless theme of ‘Good versus Evil’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan portrays Singham’s wife, adding depth to the storyline. The ensemble cast further includes Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, reprising their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone makes her mark as ‘Lady Singham’. Tiger Shroff joins the fray as ACP Satya Pattnaik, adding yet another layer to this action-packed universe.

‘Singham Again’ marks the third installment in this successful franchise, following the hits ‘Singham’ (2011) and ‘Singham Returns’ (2014). As the film gears up for its Diwali release, it will go head-to-head at box office with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.