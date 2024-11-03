‘Singham Again’ soars as Nysa cheers for dad Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s latest release, ‘Singham Again’, is making waves across theaters, captivating audiences and raking in impressive box office numbers. Released on November 1, the action-packed cop drama has enjoyed packed cinemas, with fans flocking to witness Devgn’s powerful performance. On Saturday, Ajay’s family – including wife Kajol, son Yug, and daughter Nysa – were seen attending a screening of ‘Singham Again’.

The family outing quickly caught the attention of paparazzi, and in a delightful exchange, Nysa urged photographers to check out the film, showing her pride and excitement for her father’s latest work.

Following the screening, Nysa took to social media to celebrate her dad’s role, sharing a still from ‘Singham Again’ and giving him a shout-out with the caption, “Ur fav hero’s fav hero,” tagging Ajay Devgn in her post. In a touching response, Ajay reposted Nysa’s Story, adding, “Your hero always.”

The movie’s box office success has been phenomenal. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Singham Again’ opened with a staggering Rs 43.70 crore, setting the stage for a blockbuster Diwali weekend.

President of Media and Content Business at Reliance Industries, Jyoti Deshpande, commented on the film’s success in a press release, expressing her excitement over the warm reception and enthusiastic audience turnout. Deshpande highlighted the film’s appeal as a festive, family-friendly spectacle designed for a grand theatrical experience.

The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, assembles an impressive cast of Bollywood stars. Devgn shares the screen with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, while Salman Khan also makes a cameo appearance.

The ensemble cast and thrilling storyline have made ‘Singham Again’ a must-watch during this festive season, with fans of the franchise celebrating its return.