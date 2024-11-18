Singham Again smashes ₹382 cr worldwide, rules the box office

Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ is proving to be a box office juggernaut, grossing an impressive ₹382.03 crores globally. With ₹254.35 crores net collection from Indian theatres alone, the film continues to reign supreme, even in its third week since release.

The action-packed entertainer, led by Ajay Devgn, opened to roaring applause with ₹186.60 crores in its first week. The momentum carried into the second week, adding ₹54.61 crores to its tally. Over the third weekend, the movie maintained its stronghold, earning ₹13.14 crores across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The overseas audience also showed immense love, contributing ₹81.89 crores to the film’s staggering worldwide gross.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham Again’ is the fifth installment in his blockbuster ‘Cop Universe’ franchise. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor, the film delivers high-octane action and signature Shetty-style drama.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie has struck a chord with audiences as one of the biggest Hindi films of 2024. Released on November 1 during the Diwali festive season, the film’s appeal has transcended boundaries, dominating screens in standard and IMAX formats.

Behind the scenes, ‘Singham Again’ was a mammoth production. Filming began in September 2023 and concluded in September 2024, with picturesque locations like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Sri Lanka serving as the backdrop for its thrilling sequences. Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films, the film had fans eagerly awaiting its release since its announcement in 2017.