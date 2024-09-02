‘Sikandar’ set designs: Exclusive BTS picture OUT

Fans of Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated film ‘Sikandar’ are in for a treat! Directed by the renowned A R Murugadoss and starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, this movie has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Recently, the buzz reached new heights with the release of an exclusive behind-the-scenes image from the film’s sets, giving a fresh look into the production’s progress.

The film, which began shooting in June, features an impressive array of action scenes. One of the most talked-about sequences involves an aerial stunt taking place 33,000 feet above sea level, with Salman Khan performing daring maneuvers inside a plane. This high-octane action is just a glimpse of what ‘Sikandar’ promises to deliver.

Currently, the crew is engrossed in a 45-day shooting schedule. To bring the world of ‘Sikandar’ to life, elaborate sets replicating the bustling streets of Dharavi and Matunga have been constructed. These detailed environments are set to play a crucial role in the narrative, adding authenticity and depth to the film’s portrayal of urban life.

Despite facing a setback with a rib injury, Salman Khan remains committed to the project, continuing to shoot with meticulous care. His dedication, even in the face of personal challenges, underscores the scale and ambition of this cinematic venture.

As the film progresses towards its next phase—relocating to a grand palace in Hyderabad—the excitement among fans continues to build. The collaboration between producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director A R Murugadoss, and the charismatic Salman Khan is anticipated to create a cinematic experience unlike any other.

With its official release slated for Eid 2025, ‘Sikandar’ is shaping up to be a major event in the film calendar. The exclusive image from the set has only intensified the anticipation, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the chance to see the magic unfold on the big screen. Get ready for an extraordinary cinematic journey that promises to captivate and thrill in equal measure.