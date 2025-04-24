Sidharth Malhotra snaps at paps during hospital visit with expecting wife Kiara Advani

It was supposed to be a quiet hospital visit, but things got a bit heated when Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani were caught in a paparazzi frenzy on Wednesday afternoon.

The couple, who are expecting their first child, were spotted outside a Mumbai hospital. While they tried to keep things low-key, the paparazzi had other plans.

In a now-viral video, Sidharth is stepping out of his car dressed casually in a white T-shirt, grey joggers, a cap, and a face mask.

Kiara, sporting a breezy pink shirt over beige pants and also wearing a mask, was guided by her husband as they made their way inside.

The moment that caught everyone’s attention, however, came as they were leaving. Sidharth, ever the protective husband, was helping Kiara into their car when the paparazzi swarmed the vehicle.

Clearly irritated by the invasion of space, the usually calm actor lost his cool and sternly told the paps, “Get back… behave yourselves.”

The reaction has sparked a buzz online, with fans divided—some defending Sidharth’s outburst as justified, while others felt the situation could’ve been handled more calmly.

The duo announced their pregnancy back in February with a heart-melting Instagram post that featured tiny white baby socks and the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives.”

Since then, they’ve been keeping things low-key and mostly away from the limelight.

Sidharth and Kiara, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023, first fell for each other during the filming of ‘Shershaah’, where their on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the action-packed ‘Yodha’, while Kiara starred in ‘Game Changer’ opposite Ram Charan. Up next, Sidharth has ‘Param Sundari’ in the pipeline, and Kiara is gearing up for her role in ‘Don 3’.