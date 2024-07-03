Sidharth Malhotra fan scammed out of 50 lakhs over false claims

A Sidharth Malhotra fan named Minoo paid a hefty price for being a fan of the ‘Ek Villain’ star. In a series of tweets, the fan revealed falling to scam by a fan page run by Aliza and Husna Parveen, who falsely claimed that Sidharth’s life was in danger. They also claimed that his wife and ‘Shershaah’ co-star Kiara Advani forced him to marry her, blackmailed the actor, and performed black magic on him.

Taking to X, Minoo Vasudevan wrote, “Aliza told me fake stories: Sid’s life was in danger because of Kiara. She forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family after he rejected her sexual advances during Shershaah. Also, she exploited him physically, sexually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra. Additionally, she cheated on him with them & all her other co-stars & did black magic on him.”

The X user further added that Kiara and the Dharma crew took full control of Sidharth’s bank accounts by threatening to kill his family if the actor didn’t comply and hand over his account details and signed cheque books. The user claims that Aliza (the fan page admin) asked her to save Sid and subsequently the fan complied. Minoo added that the admins also introduced her to the actor’s fake PR team, Deepak Dubey (@magical_master_of_mumbai), who in turn introduced Minoo to an informer on Kiara’s team, Radhika (@sidharthdefender). They would tell Minoo insider information on Sid & Kiara’s every move.

Minoo further tweeted that she paid weekly charges to obtain insider information on the married B-town couple’s life and even bought Sid three gift hampers, which they made by photoshopping. “Apart from this, expenses were made to save Sid from death or torture. All this led to a loss of 50 lakhs.” The X user shared several instances where she was lied to so that Minoo would pay them.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo appeared together in the 2021 hit film ‘Shershaah,’ directed by Vishnuvardhan.