Striking the right note with viewers once again, Amazon Prime Video is all set to release its first-ever musical drama Bandish Bandits on August 4. The show stars budding actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as Radhe and Tamanna, who despite hailing from different musical backgrounds find an instant attachment and connection due to their passion for music.

The duo has been garnering praises for their chemistry ever since the trailer released. Talking about their bond, Shreya said, “Ritwik and I share a good professional relationship. On a personal level, we are two very different individuals but when it comes to working, we both support each other. It was really fun working with Ritwik in Bandish Bandits as he is a very fun-loving person and that makes it easier to work with him. We became a mini family on the set and that helped us develop a bond. We supported and helped each other while prepping for the scenes. We were mere colleagues at the start of the show but now we have become good friends. In fact, I even went to see one of Ritwik’s plays. We shared some amazing moments while shooting and luckily there were no ego clashes on the sets. We are now like BFFs”

Bandish Bandits also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadda, and Rajesh Taillang among others. Written by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, Bandish Bandits will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.