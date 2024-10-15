Shraddha Kapoor reflects on ‘Teen Patti’ struggles

As Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of her latest release, ‘Stree 2’, she opens up about the challenges she faced at the start of her acting career. In a recent interview, the actress reminisced about her debut in the film ‘Teen Patti’, revealing the emotional toll it took on her during the early days of shooting.

Kapoor, who was just 20 or 21 years old at the time, experienced a significant breakdown on the second or third day of filming. “I remember feeling completely overwhelmed and told my mom I didn’t want to go back,” she admitted. “I didn’t understand this world.” Having never worked as an assistant director before stepping into the spotlight, she found herself in an unfamiliar environment, navigating the complexities of the film industry.

Her initial experiences on set were not what she had envisioned. Shraddha Kapoor recounted the stark contrast in how people treated her based on her status. “If you were a ‘somebody,’ the interaction would be entirely different. But as a newcomer, they treated me like a nobody,” she shared. This disparity left her feeling disheartened, especially during her first project.

The actress emphasized that the challenges she faced during ‘Teen Patti’ were far greater than those encountered in her subsequent films. With time and experience, she gained confidence and perspective. “I realized that if someone is lost or unsure, it’s essential to be kind to them,” she reflected. This newfound understanding not only helped her grow as an actress but also shaped her approach towards others in the industry.

Directed by Leena Yadav, ‘Teen Patti’ is a 2010 thriller featuring a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, and R. Madhavan. The film revolves around a mathematics professor, played by Bachchan, who connects his research on probability to the classic Indian card game. Shraddha portrayed the role of Aparna Khanna, marking her entry into Bollywood.