Ali Fazal turns 38: Top 5 must-watch works of Guddu bhaiya

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal celebrates his birthday today. And, it’s a good day for fans and cinephiles to revisit some of his finest works. From intense crime thrillers to light-hearted comedies, Fazal has proven his versatility as an actor.

Here’s a look at five of his standout performances across movies and web series.

1. Mirzapur

Ali Fazal plays the character Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur. It has gained a significant following since its debut on Amazon Prime Video. Guddu is one of the central characters, portrayed as a young man who initially aspires to rise above his circumstances in the lawless region of Mirzapur.

Advertisement

Throughout the series, Fazal’s performance showcases a transformation from an ambitious young man to someone deeply entrenched in the violent and ruthless power struggles of the area. His character faces numerous challenges, including personal loss and betrayal. This drives him into a quest for revenge against Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi).

2. Victoria & Abdul

In Victoria & Abdul, Ali Fazal plays the role of Abdul Karim, a young Indian clerk who becomes a close confidant of Queen Victoria, portrayed by Judi Dench. The film is based on the true story of their unlikely friendship, which blossomed during the latter years of the Queen’s reign.

Fazal’s performance captures Abdul’s initial role as a humble servant who gradually becomes a trusted advisor to the Queen. He brings warmth, charm, and depth to the character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

3. Fukrey

In the Fukrey film series, Ali Fazal plays the character Zafar, a charming and street-smart young man who is one of the main protagonists. Zafar is portrayed as a laid-back guy with a penchant for getting involved in various schemes, often alongside his friends Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), and Lali (Manjot Singh).

Zafar is characterized by his wit and charisma, often serving as a leader within the group. His character adds a layer of humor and camaraderie to the films, which revolve around the misadventures of a group of friends trying to make quick money and navigate their challenges in life.

4. Death on the Nile

In Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal plays the character Andrew Katchadourian, a wealthy heir who is one of the key suspects in the murder mystery that unfolds on a luxurious cruise along the Nile River. The film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, is an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel and features a star-studded ensemble cast.

Fazal’s portrayal of Andrew brings a blend of charm and complexity to the character. As the story progresses, viewers learn about his complicated relationships and motives

5. House Arrest

Ali Fazal takes center stage in the charming film House Arrest. As Karan, a reclusive writer who has voluntarily locked himself away in his apartment, Fazal invites audiences into a world that is both relatable and hilariously absurd.

Imagine a man who’s chosen to cut himself off from the chaos of the outside world. This happens all while wrestling with the complexities of his own heart. Karan is an intriguing blend of wit and introspection. He navigates his self-imposed isolation with humor and an occasional hint of existential crisis. His life is a whirlwind of quirky habits, with Netflix marathons and takeout orders becoming the rhythm of his days.