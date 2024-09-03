Shraddha Kapoor celebrates ‘pasandida purush’ Shakti Kapoor’s birthday

Today marks a special occasion for Bollywood as veteran actor Shakti Kapoor celebrates his birthday. His daughter, Shraddha Kapoor, has taken to Instagram to express her love and admiration for her father on this momentous day.

Shraddha shared a sweet selfie with Shakti Kapoor on social media, accompanied by a touching message that captures their close bond. In her post, Shraddha referred to her father as her “favourite purush” and conveyed her birthday wishes with heartfelt affection. “Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai! Happy Birthday Baapu ❤️ @shaktikapoor,” she wrote. She further praised her father’s support, noting, “Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai Love you Baapu,” highlighting his unwavering presence in her life.

Shakti Kapoor’s illustrious career began in 1977 with the film ‘Khel Khilari Ka’. Over the decades, he has become a Bollywood icon, known for his versatile roles spanning both villainous and comedic characters. Kapoor first garnered widespread recognition for his roles in hits like ‘Qurbani’ and ‘Rocky’. His portrayal of complex characters added depth to his filmography, but it was his comedic genius that truly set him apart.

One of Kapoor’s most memorable performances was as Crime Master Gogo in the cult classic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. His iconic line, “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal kar gotiya khelta hoon main,” became legendary, and his portrayal of this comically sinister character left an indelible mark on audiences.

Kapoor’s comedic prowess continued to shine through his role as Nandu in the 1994 film ‘Raja Babu’. His endearing portrayal of the lovable yet simple-minded friend earned him widespread acclaim. The catchphrase “Nandu sabka bandhu” became a staple of Bollywood humor, and the film’s success further cemented Kapoor’s reputation as a beloved comedic actor.

In the 1995 film ‘Coolie No. 1’, Kapoor once again demonstrated his flair for comedy, playing the character Rangeela. His ability to enhance the lead characters with his comedic timing made the film a standout in the genre of Hindi masala comedies, further solidifying his place in Bollywood history.

As fans reminisce about Kapoor’s impressive career, there is also excitement about the possibility of seeing him share the screen with his daughter, Shraddha Kapoor. The anticipation for this potential collaboration adds an extra layer of joy to the celebration of his birthday.