Shoojit Sircar unveils darkly humorous ‘I Want to Talk’ trailer

Shoojit Sircar recently unveiled a special preview of his latest film, ‘I Want to Talk’, a movie that promises to engage audiences with its intriguing mix of drama and dark humor.

The event offered a first look at this highly anticipated film, which stars Abhishek Bachchan in a fresh, challenging role. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, known for films like ‘Piku’ and ‘October’, this film dives into modern life’s messy relationships, anxieties, and personal struggles, tackling these themes with Sircar’s signature sensitivity and depth.

‘I Want to Talk’ is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the Rising Sun Films and Kino Works banners.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The film’s screenplay, crafted by Ritesh Shah, is expected to resonate with viewers, offering sharp dialogue and rich storytelling that blend both humor and emotional intensity. The teaser, shared earlier on social media, hinted at the film’s unique storytelling approach.

Abhishek Bachchan leads the cast in what many are calling a reinvention of his cinematic persona. His character is a man at a life crossroads, facing challenging decisions and dealing with internal conflicts. The role marks a significant departure from Bachchan’s previous work.

Joining Bachchan is an impressive ensemble cast, including Pearle Maaney, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, and Kristin Goddard. Each of these actors brings something unique to the narrative.

Comedy legend Johnny Lever also stars, offering some much-needed levity with his trademark humor, which promises to balance the film’s darker elements.

Shoojit Sircar’s direction and Ritesh Shah’s writing promise to make ‘I Want to Talk’ a film that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact. The narrative weaves the everyday absurdities of life with more profound themes, asking viewers to reflect on what it means to connect in today’s world.