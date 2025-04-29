Shoojit Sircar shares raw, emotional tribute to late friend Irrfan Khan

Shoojit Sircar, the acclaimed filmmaker behind ‘Piku’, shared a heartfelt and deeply personal post on Instagram that tugged at the hearts of his fans. Reflecting on his friendship with the late Irrfan Khan, Shoojit posted behind-the-scenes glimpses from the ‘Piku’ set, accompanied by an emotional tribute to his dear friend.

In his touching note, Shoojit spoke directly to Irrfan, expressing how much he missed him. “Dear Irfaan, Friend, wherever you are, I know you’re doing well and probably making many new friends there,” he wrote. “I’m sure people have fallen in love with your charm, as we all have.”

He reminisced about their late-night chats on the mysteries of life, touching upon their discussions about spirituality and science during a time when Irrfan was in London. Shoojit fondly recalled how Irrfan’s thought-provoking ideas had stayed with him, with books recommended by the actor still sitting on his shelf.

“Those talks were incredibly deep,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoojit Sircar (@shoojitsircar)

The filmmaker also opened up about how life has been since Irrfan’s passing. He spoke of the “huge vacuum” that remains in his life and how challenging it has been to live without the actor’s presence.

“Your smile and those mystical eyes of yours are etched in my memory,” he reflected.

However, Shoojit also shared some comforting updates on the people close to Irrfan, offering a glimpse of the continued legacy of the late actor’s family. He reassured Irrfan that his son, Babil, is doing well, and that they have become quite close, even playing football together.

“Babil and I play football together, and I’ve become a bit of a guardian to him. Don’t worry, I’m looking out for him,” Shoojit assured.

Shoojit also shared that Babil is slowly carving his own space as an actor, working on his craft and finding his way in the entertainment world—something that, no doubt, would make Irrfan proud. “I’m sure he’s on the right path, just like you always envisioned,” he wrote.

In closing, Shoojit expressed how he takes comfort in the thought that Irrfan is still looking out for them, even from beyond. “I know you’re watching over us from wherever you are, and that’s a comfort,” he wrote.