Shilpa Shetty kicks off 2024 with fitness and balance

Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed the year 2024 on a ‘balanced’ note, showcasing her commitment to fitness, a common trait among Bollywood celebrities. Demonstrating her dedication on the first day of the New Year, Shilpa shared a workout video on Instagram.

The video featured Shilpa performing balancing asanas, specifically the Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana, emphasizing its benefits in enhancing focus, concentration, and mind-body coordination. She also highlighted its positive impact on back and hamstring flexibility. However, she cautioned individuals with back pain, slip-disc issues, and pregnant women to avoid attempting this asana.

Sharing her resolutions for 2024, Shilpa expressed a desire to live in the ‘now’ with awareness, balance, and gratitude. Her post garnered warm New Year wishes from fans, with one praising her as a “fitness-strong woman,” and another commending her with a “Bravo. Happy New Year.”

On the professional front, Shilpa last appeared in the family entertainer film ‘Sukhee’. It released in theaters on September 22. Additionally, she is ready to appear in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force,’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime. Shilpa will also play the role of Satyavati in ‘KD-The Devil’ alongside V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt, a pan-India multilingual film slated for release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.