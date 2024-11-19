Shekhar Ravjiani reveals losing his voice due to bad health

Renowned singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani recently shared an emotional chapter of his life, revealing that he lost his voice two years ago. Taking to Instagram, Shekhar disclosed his battle with a rare condition and the journey that led to his recovery.

In his heartfelt post, Shekhar wrote, ‘”Here’s something I have never spoken about before… felt like sharing it today. I lost my voice two years ago.”‘ The diagnosis, as given by Dr. Nupur Nerurkar, was Left Vocal Cord Paresis, a condition that left him devastated. ‘”I thought I would never be able to sing again,”‘ he confessed.

The impact on his family was equally challenging. ‘”My family was worried. Seeing them stressed hurt me more,”‘ Shekhar shared. Despite the bleak outlook, he chose not to give up. He kept working and praying, even traveling to San Diego, where a chance connection led him to what he calls his “angel on earth.”

Dr. Erin Walsh became a pivotal figure in Shekhar’s recovery, although they could only meet via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. She offered hope when he felt hopeless. ‘”She told me not to blame myself for what happened,”‘ he recalled.

The road to recovery wasn’t easy. ‘”Each time I cried, I croaked, and I began to hate the sound of my voice,”‘ Shekhar Ravjiani admitted. But Dr. Walsh’s dedication paid off, and within weeks, his paralyzed vocal cord returned to normal. ‘”Now, I sing even better than before,”‘ he said, expressing gratitude to her and the power of positivity.

Shekhar also extended hope to others facing similar struggles, particularly those who lost their voices post-COVID. ‘”There is a way. Just be positive and believe. Angels are out there who will find and heal you.”‘

Known for hit songs like ‘Tujhe Bhula Diya’ and ‘Bin Tere’, Shekhar has inspired many through his music. In addition to his musical career, Shekhar has also acted in the 2016 film ‘Neerja’ and composed for various Bollywood projects.