Shatrughan Sinha unaware of Sonakshi’s wedding plans with Zaheer Iqbal

Shatrughan Sinha, the veteran actor and politician, has finally spoken out about the swirling rumors surrounding his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal’s supposed wedding plans. With reports circulating that the two are set to tie the knot on June 23, Shatrughan Sinha addressed the speculation in a recent interview.

Speaking from Delhi, where he currently resides, Shatrughan Sinha revealed that he’s not privy to any wedding plans involving Sonakshi and Zaheer. “I am in Delhi right now. After the election results, I flew down here. I haven’t spoken to anyone about my daughter’s plans,” he stated candidly. When pressed about the rumored wedding, he reiterated that Sonakshi hasn’t informed him about it directly.

Expressing his support for his daughter’s autonomy, Shatrughan emphasized, “We trust her judgment completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions.” He added that whenever Sonakshi decides to marry, he’ll be right there, dancing joyously at the festivities.

Responding to questions about his apparent lack of awareness compared to media reports, Shatrughan remarked on the changing dynamics of parent-child relationships. “These days, children don’t seek permission from parents, they just inform, and they are waiting to be informed,” he noted.

While reports suggest that wedding invitations have already been dispatched to close friends and family, including the cast of Sonakshi’s recent web series, “Heeramandi,” the couple themselves are yet to confirm the news. Allegedly, the celebrations will take place at Bastian in Mumbai.