Sharvari on sharing screen with Alia Bhatt: ‘Dream come true’

Actress Sharvari is buzzing with excitement as she prepares to share the screen with one of her biggest inspirations, Alia Bhatt, in the highly anticipated spy film ‘Alpha’.

During a recent appearance at the IFP Festival—an influential event celebrating creativity and culture—Sharvari expressed her admiration for Alia, recalling how she has been a fan since her early film-watching days. “That was a dream come true,” Sharvari exclaimed. “I’ve been such a big fan of Alia’s ever since I watched her movies. She’s incredible.”

At just 27 years old, Sharvari never expected to land such a significant opportunity so early in her career. “I never thought that so early on in my career I’d get an opportunity to work with Alia and headline a project like Alpha with her,” she said. “So, for me, it is a dream come true.”

The festival, held at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai on October 13, marked the second day of its fourteenth season. During a session titled “Qisse with Kopal,” Sharvari engaged in an enlightening conversation with Kopal Khanna, co-founder of Tape A Tale. The actress has been riding high on recent successes, with her performances in “Munjya,” “Vedaa,” and “Maharaj” earning widespread acclaim.

Working alongside Alia, Sharvari feels like she is in an ongoing master class. “I get to learn from her every single day; it’s like a master class. I’m always observing her, always trying to learn more from her,” she shared. “I think the journey has just started for us, and it’s going to be incredible.”

In addition to her acting career, Sharvari made waves in the fashion world by debuting on the runway for renowned designers Pankaj and Nidhi at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, describing the experience as another “dream come true” for her.

On a personal note, Sharvari took to social media to share her thoughts on Dussehra, where she expressed her hopes for Alpha. “Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami! Today I’m praying for Alpha because on this day we worship all weapons, tools, instruments, books, pens & pencils, as they are the means of fighting injustice, ignorance, and evil,” she wrote in her Instagram caption, showcasing her belief in the power of art and creativity.

Fans of both actresses are eagerly awaiting ‘Alpha’, which will hit theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, promises to be an action-packed adventure as it unfolds the story of two super agents played by Alia and Sharvari. The production company teased the release with an engaging Instagram post, stating, “On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday… 25th Dec, 2025.”