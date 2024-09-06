Shahid Kapoor wraps up ‘Deva’, shares emotional goodbye and release date

Shahid Kapoor has officially wrapped up filming for his much-anticipated movie, ‘Deva’, and he couldn’t be more emotional about it. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a heartfelt message that captures the intensity of his experience on this ambitious project, which he refers to as a “monster” that pushed him to his limits. The film is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

In his post, Kapoor expressed a mix of exhilaration and exhaustion, writing, “When DEVA did the dhante daan. No better way to wrap a film. Was such a special feeling. This one’s coming to give you a JOLT.” His hashtags, including #gohardorgohome and #lovethisshit, emphasize his dedication and passion for the project. This emotional farewell from the set suggests that ‘Deva’ is more than just another film; it’s a culmination of hard work, creativity, and personal investment from Kapoor.

The phrase “dhante daan” hints at a deeper narrative or character arc within the film, inviting fans to speculate about its themes. As Kapoor shared warm hugs and celebrated with the cast and crew, it was clear that this journey was not just about the end product but also about the connections and experiences forged during filming. The sense of camaraderie among the team adds to the excitement surrounding the film.