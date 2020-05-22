Shahrukh Khan and Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan is celebrating her 20th birthday on Friday. Amidst the lockdown, Suhana will be celebrating a quiet birthday this year. However, she has been getting virtual wishes since the day started.

Suhana’s best friend and actress Ananya Panday has also wished her BFF. She took to her official Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture of her along with Suhana. She also penned a sweet message.

In the picture, Ananya and Suhana can be seen posing for the shutterbugs, most probably from one of their outings to Shah Rukh’s Alibaug bungalow. While Suhana can be seen wearing a vest and a skirt, Ananya can be seen in a green shirt. Alongside she wrote, “the two things I miss the most – the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue..but u will be my little baby forever (sic).”

In response to her best friend, Suhana wrote, “Hahaha you found one not bad,” and added, “I love youu thank you xxx” and “Misss uu.”

Currently, Suhana is staying with her family in Mumbai and has been spending most of her time learning dancing through online classes during her time at home.