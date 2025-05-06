‘I am Shah Rukh Khan’: Foreign media unaware of SRK’s stardom, Sabyasachi schools them

Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, made his debut at the Met Gala this year. His stardom breaks barriers of generations and geographical boundaries. SRK finds his name among the top movie stars of the world, boasting a solid fan base. For his Met debut, he teamed up with Sabyasachi and served statement looks at the event. However, a media interaction has been making waves, shocking netizens.

As Shah Rukh Khan stepped out of his hotel, a sea of fans surrounded him to catch a glimpse of the star. With cameras flashing and loud cheers, SRK made his way to the Met. After posing for the cameras on the carpet, foreign media were intrigued by his dapper look. Unaware of his stature, they asked him who he was. With a warm smile, SKR replied, ‘I am Shah Rukh Khan.’ When probed about the designer and his look, he proudly credited Sabyasachi.

We have a little interview! Advertisement “I’m Shah Rukh…” Like what he says about the event ✨ pic.twitter.com/eu5qSKjNPp — SRK_x10 Lady Rathore (@010_srk) May 5, 2025



Moreover, hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim also failed to recognise Shah Rukh’s global stardom. They introduced him as the ‘first male Bollywood celebrity’ to grace the Met Gala. They asked him how he felt about making history. To this, SRK replied, “I don’t know about history, but I’m nervous, I’m excited, and Sabyasachi here…” Talking about Sabyasachi, he said, “He convinced me to come,” admitting that he was shy to be there. The interviewers then praised Sabyasachi and joked about the blue-red carpet. They asked SRK if the carpet made him any less nervous, to which he replied, “I’m absolutely alright.”

Taking a moment, Sabyasachi decided to enlighten the hosts about the superstar. He said, “Just to give a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably the most famous man in the world and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede outside the hotel when he came out. When you get a man like this, when it’s Black Dandy, representation is the most important thing. We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan and nobody else.”

The media snub drew the ire of several fans who were shocked that they did not know about Shah Rukh Khan. One user wrote, “Hopefully they go home and Google him and see how POPULAR he really is.” Another penned, “Shah deserved better coverage and no one with their ‘obvious’ takes can convince me otherwise.” A fan also wrote, “SRK just made MET more popular and literally the interviewers live in a bubble and once they realise who SRK is, they will know what a big deal was to interview him.” Meanwhile, several fans also praised Sabyasachi for intervening and talking about SRK. “I love how sabya made them realise how big of a deal srk is. he’s one of the biggest and greatest of superstars in Bollywood.”

