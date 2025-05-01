Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Bollywood’s biggest stars ignite WAVES Summit 2025!

Bollywood’s brightest stars turned the spotlight on Mumbai as they gathered for the inaugural WAVES Summit 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) this Thursday.

The star-studded event, which marks a landmark moment in India’s entertainment industry, is going to officially kick off today with a grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed “King of Bollywood,” was among the first to make a grand entrance, greeting organizers and staff members with his signature charm as he made his way into the venue.

Fans eagerly awaited to catch a glimpse of the iconic actor, who was interacting with the team behind WAVES.

Joining Shah Rukh was another megastar from the south, Chiranjeevi, whose presence added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

The red carpet also saw Bollywood’s much-loved power couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, making a fashionable appearance together.

But it wasn’t just the younger stars lighting up the event. Aamir Khan, dressed in a traditional black outfit, turned heads as he made his entrance.

He was soon joined by other notable personalities, including the legendary Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, all of whom added their star power to this summit.

WAVES Summit 2025 isn’t just about Bollywood glitz and glamour, though. This summit, organized by the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, is a pioneering initiative aimed at connecting creators from around the world and leveraging India’s rich spiritual and cultural legacy for global harmony.

The tagline, “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,” sums up the summit’s goal of fostering international collaboration and driving the global creator economy forward.

The event is ready to bring together over 90 countries, 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 350 startups, and 300 companies. The summit’s lineup promises a comprehensive exploration of the entertainment world, featuring 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses.

Topics will span a wide array of industries, including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.

In a historic first, India will also host the Global Media Dialogue (GMD), with ministers from 25 countries coming together for discussions on the future of global media. The summit’s innovation doesn’t stop there – WAVES 2025 will feature the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace that aims to connect buyers and sellers from around the world.

With over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects, the Bazaar promises to be a hub of networking and business opportunities.