Shabana Azmi remembers Sridevi with throwback from a starry Diwali bash

Nostalgia hit a sweet note on Instagram recently as veteran actor Shabana Azmi took a sentimental detour to the past, sharing a gem of a photograph that brought fans straight into a Diwali celebration sprinkled with star power and timeless charm.

The throwback picture featured the late, legendary Sridevi, glowing in a red and white saree, as she stood beside Shabana Azmi, who radiated elegance in a deep red suit. Also in the frame were Sonali Bendre, Richa Chadha, and fashion guru Manish Malhotra—all dressed to impress in festive ethnic ensembles.

The cherry on top? A cheeky photobomb by screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar, which Shabana pointed out with playful fondness in her caption: “#Niranjan Iyer playing the photo bomber! At a Diwali party at Janki Kutir some years ago.”

The photo, filled with warmth and familiar faces, struck an emotional chord with fans, especially with the presence of Sridevi—one of Indian cinema’s most iconic stars.

It’s been over seven years since her sudden passing in Dubai on February 24, 2018, but her legacy continues to shine brightly through her work and her daughters, actors Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

From ‘Mr. India’ to ‘Chandni’, from ‘Sadma’ to ‘English Vinglish’, Sridevi carved a niche that blended versatility with grace. Her final film, ‘Mom’, not only showcased her intense screen presence but also earned her a posthumous National Award for Best Actress.

She broke barriers across languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—and left an unforgettable imprint wherever she went. A Padma Shri recipient, Sridevi was also known for redefining the image of the female superstar in Indian cinema.