Shabana Azmi remembers late mother Shaukat Kaifi with heartfelt post

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi recently took to Instagram to share a nostalgic moment with her late mother, Shaukat Kaifi, offering a rare glimpse into their cherished bond.

Azmi posted a monochrome photograph of the two, captured during a casual conversation, highlighting the warmth of their relationship.

In her caption, Shabana fondly described her mother’s playful and spirited nature. “She was fun-loving, always ready to sing, recite poetry, or laugh delightedly when she enjoyed something – the only thing she couldn’t do was whistle! Although she gamely tried when my brother #Baba tried to teach her!” Shabana wrote.

Advertisement

Shaukat Kaifi, a renowned actress and poet, passed away in 2022 at the age of 93 after battling age-related health issues. The news of her passing was confirmed by her son-in-law, Javed Akhtar, who shared that she had been struggling with several health problems before her death, including time spent in the ICU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Kaifi was not only an actress but also an influential figure in Indian theater, especially known for her work with the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) and the Progressive Writers Association (PWA).

Alongside her husband, the famous Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi, Shaukat played a pivotal role in promoting social and political change through art and literature.

On the professional front, Shabana Azmi is preparing for the release of her upcoming film ‘Bun Tikki’, which will make its world premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California on January 5.

Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film also features Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol. Produced by Manish Malhotra, ‘Bun Tikki’ explores the journey of a seven-year-old boy, Shanu, navigating self-discovery, while his father grapples with grief and societal pressures as a single parent. The film marks Malhotra’s second production venture, following ‘Saali Mohabbat’.