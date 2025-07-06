Sena Ki Jai: First song from ‘Tanvi The Great’ celebrates armed forces

Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’ has taken its first major step toward release with the launch of its debut track, “Sena Ki Jai”, a tribute to the courage and unwavering spirit of India’s armed forces.

Released on Saturday, the song is an energetic, emotional blend of music and visuals, aiming straight for the heart.

Composed by Academy Award-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, with lyrics by the ever-evocative Kausar Munir, the track is brought to life through the vocals of Shagun Sodhi.

Check ‘Sena ki Jai’ from ‘Tanvi the Great’ here:

Set against the backdrop of a military camp, the music video radiates emotion and national pride. It features debutant Shubhangi Dutt in a vibrant performance, dancing alongside real-life army men as a tribute to their dedication and sacrifice.

Karan Tacker, who portrays Tanvi’s father and an army officer in the film, joins her in the visual spectacle.

Zee Music, which is presenting the film’s music, shared the track across their social media platforms, receiving a warm response from fans and patriots alike.

Keeravani, known for composing epic soundtracks like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, called this track the emotional center of the film.

“’Sena Ki Jai’ is the heart of ‘Tanvi The Great’. It’s our way of saluting the brave men and women who protect us. The rhythm is catchy, yet the emotion runs deep. It’s about pride, sacrifice, and the spirit of New India,” he said.

Anupam Kher, speaking about the song and his collaboration with Keeravani, added a personal note. “He is one of the most gifted musicians of our time. Creating this piece with him was nothing short of magic. Releasing this song on his birthday felt right, it’s more than a song, it’s an anthem. It mirrors the deep, complex, and beautiful mind of Tanvi, a character on the autism spectrum. The way this song captures both her inner world and the strength of our soldiers makes it timeless.”

The film marks Anupam Kher’s return to the director’s chair after more than two decades, his last being ‘Om Jai Jagdish’ in 2002.

‘Tanvi The Great’ is being produced under his banner Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC (National Film Development Corporation).

Apart from Shubhangi Dutt and Karan Tacker, the film boasts a powerhouse ensemble including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Nasser, Iain Glen (‘Game of Thrones’ fame), and Kher himself.