Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, famous Instagram twins, part ways

The internet’s favourite twin duo, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, have officially announced that they’re going their separate ways, professionally.

Known for their uncanny sync and quick-witted videos, the Mehra sisters built a massive fanbase with their shared Instagram handle that now boasts over 12 million followers.

From snappy dialogues to humorous reels, the two were a package deal, until now.

On Thursday, the sisters took to Instagram to share the unexpected news. “With a heavy heart, we are parting our ways now, as Jodi,” their joint statement read. “We’ve decided to explore life on our individual journeys from here on.”

The announcement, though brief, carried an emotional weight, not just for the sisters, but for the millions who’ve grown up watching them light up screens together.

Fans were quick to pour in their reactions, a mix of disbelief, sadness, and a sprinkle of hopeful denial.

Actor Vishal Jethwa, best known for his role in ‘Mardaani 2’, couldn’t hide his shock, commenting a simple yet heartfelt “Noooo ”.

“Chinkaaa minkaaa pls say it’s a prank!!! I can’t believe it!!” wrote one fan.

Some even drew comparisons to other famous sibling duos who’ve taken space recently, with one user noting, “First Armaan and Amaal, now you guys? Is sibling separation the new trend?”

Speculation is already buzzing about what’s next. A few hopeful fans suggested that this move might be a stepping stone to individual appearances on reality shows. “Bigg Boss 19 maybe?” one comment guessed, trying to look on the bright side.

Surabhi and Samriddhi aren’t new to the spotlight. Aside from their viral content, the twins have also made appearances on mainstream television, including ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.