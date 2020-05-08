Everyone around went down the memory lanes, when Ramanand Sagar’s iconic show Ramayan, starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lehri in the lead, returned to the television after 33 years amidst lockdown. The classic cult of the 1980s, manages to win hearts and garners a lot of public attention. And while the lead cast is once again basking in the phenomenal success of the show, Dipika, who had essayed the role of Sita in Ramayan, is making headlines. This time, She has roped in to play another key role on the big screen.

The renowned actress will be seen essaying the role of Sarojini Naidu in the latter’s biopic. Sarojini Naidu was a renowned poet and political activist who played a key role in India’s fight for independence.

While Dipika is excited to play the role, she has shared the first look poster of the film. The actress, on Thursday, took to her official Instagram handle to share the first look poster of the film.

The first look poster featured a side profile of Dipika and Sarojini Naidu who seems to be lost in some thought. The poster read, “Swatantrata ki nayika ki ek ankahi kahani (An untold story of the heroine of the independence movement)”.

Helmed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra jointly, the film is produced by Kanu Bhai Patel. The script is penned by Dhiraj Mishra and Yashomati Devi.

Dipika is currently soaring high as the impeccable response for her show Ramayan which has gone on to shatter all the TRP records.

Talking about the same, the actress said, “I think the word of mouth that people had loved it 30 years ago was the first kick-off. And once they started seeing and watching I think they kind of believed in the magic. I think that is how the circle moved. The series already had a name for itself and I think that the re-telecast rode on the success of original success. That’s how I see it.”