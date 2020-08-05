Ayodhya is all set to mark a historic day on August 5 as the highly-awaited bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly from now. Ram bhakts, across the nation have already started the grand celebration joining in to watch it live on television.

The ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for the proposed Ram temple will begin at 12.30 pm today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the ‘Shila Pujan’, ‘Bhumi Pujan’ and ‘Karma Shila Pujan’. The Prime Minister will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the temple that is at the core of the ruling BJP’s ideology and poll promises. A campaign for the temple marked the rise of the party to the national spotlight in the 1990s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Adityanath and 50 other VIPs, who figure in a select guest list of seers and politicians, will attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile popular TV actors, Ramayan fame Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia best known as Ram and Sita too reacted on the auspicious day.

Arun Govil who essayed the role of Lord Ram feels elated with the news and reacted. Taking it to his Twitter handle, he wrote in Hindi, “My best wishes to the senior people who have been continuously fighting for the Ram temple in Ayodhya for years and all the devotees who brought that fight to Bhoomipujan. With the great efforts of all of you, we are getting good luck to see this day. Jai Shree Ram (sic).”

अयोध्या में राममंदिर के लिए वर्षों तक लगातार संघर्ष करने वाले वरिष्ठजन और आगे उस लड़ाई को भूमिपूजन तक लेकर आने वाले सभी रामभक्तों को मेरा कोटि कोटि नमन। आप सबके महान प्रयासों से ही हमें ये दिन देखने का‌ सौभाग्य मिल रहा है। जय श्रीराम 🙏@PTI_News@ANI — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) August 4, 2020

In another Tweet, he wrote, “Today will be written in golden letters in history. With the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple, the dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true. Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shree Ram (sic).”

इतिहास में आज का दिन स्वर्णिम अक्षरों में लिखा जाएगा। श्रीराम मंदिर के शिलान्यास से पूरी दुनिया के रामभक्तों का सपना साकार हो रहा है।आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाऐं।

जय श्रीराम🙏 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) August 5, 2020

Meanwhile, on-screen Sita, Dipika has flooded her Instagram with the celebration posts. Sharing a video of her, she wrote, “This is a matter of pride for all Indians …home coming and welcoming the lord back after a struggle of 500years ….#ram #mandir #ayodhya (sic).” She also posted a series of posts on Instagram stories celebrating the D-Day.



Meanwhile, the design of the planned Ram Temple in Ayodhya was released on Tuesday by the trust overseeing its construction.

A series of images showed a grand three-storey stone structure on a raised platform with multiple turrets, pillars and domes. The temple will be 161 feet tall and almost double the size of what was originally planned, according to its architect.

The temple, to be constructed in Nagara style of architecture, will have five domes instead of two as envisaged earlier to accommodate more number of devotees, the architect said.

According to him, the project is likely to be completed in the next three years once the work commences.