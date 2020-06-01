Ramayana’s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shared her Shaadi saga with her Instagram family. The actress, on Monday, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her wedding album and revealed how she met her real-life Ram, Hemant Topiwala.

The duo met on the sets of her debut film, Sun Meri Laila. Two days back, Dipika posted her picture, dressed in a wedding outfit and shared her love story. The actress wrote,“All of you know how sita met ram I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my Real life Ram . ..my husband’s family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961….my very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal….when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot….that’s when we first met,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.

After their brief first meeting, Dipika and Hemant got busy with their respective lives ‘but we both were on each other’s mind till we finally met again’, she wrote in the post.

On Sunday, Dipika shared the scene from Sun Meri Laila, where she was modelling for the cosmetics brand owned by her husband’s family. However, she did not give out details of her love story, teasing fans with a ‘to be continued’.

Finally, on Monday, Dipika finished the story of how she married Hemant. She wrote, “So my insta family … the story goes on ….we chatted on the sets bout our carriers , that was the same time he started attending his father’s office along side with his studies …years later he saw me at a parlour near my home. He later told me I was always playing up on his mind all through those years.Finally through a family friend we met up on 28th april 1991 and it so happened that we spend 2hrs chatting up and instantly made up our minds and both of us went back home and announced we found our life partner …we did a small ceremony on my birthday 29th april (goldhana or roka )later the same year we got married .Rest is history (sic).”

Amidst lockdown, Ramayan was re-telecast on DD National and garnered historic ratings. Due to its popularity, it was aired on Star Plus.