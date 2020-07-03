Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month after she complained of breathing problems, died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday night. She was 71. Her death has left the entire film fraternity in shock and stars across the Bollywood have condoled her demise on social media. Sunny Leone has also mourned her death.

She has shared a brief encounter with choreographer Saroj Khan. Taking it on her Instagram handle, Sunny recalled how the late choreographer had once tried to teach her a few basics of Indian folk dance. Along with her post, Sunny also shared a black-and-white picture where the two can be seen discussing something.

She wrote, “My very brief encounter by a beautiful patient guru who was trying to teach some basics of Indian folk dancing. Even though our encounter was short I always go back to these videos to learn from her over and over. God Bless your soul and may you rest in peace. My heart goes out to the family, close friends and to all those out there who have lost this beautiful person from your life. RIP Mam! (sic).”

Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues, but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday.

One of the most prominent choreographers in Hindi cinema, Saroj Khan, who was fondly called as “Masterji” in the industry, has worked in over 2000 songs. Her most famous collaborations were with Madhuri Dixit (notably “Ek do teen” and “Dhak dhak karne laga“) and Sridevi (“Hawa hawai“, “Main naagin tu sapera“) among many others.

Saroj Khan was in the hospital since June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties. She had also gone through COVID-19 which returned negative. Her demise is undoubtedly a huge loss for the country.