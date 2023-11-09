Sara Tendulkar and Katrina Kaif Targeted with Deepfake Images

A deepfake video featuring the popular actor Rashmika Mandanna has sparked a flurry of digitally manipulated images circulating the internet. Among these, one striking instance involves Sara Tendulkar, who finds herself entangled in a web of deceitful visuals alongside cricketer Shubman Gill. This altered image replaces her brother, Arjun Tendulkar, with Gill, and the transformation has so seamless execution that it is difficult to discern the truth.

D-Intent Data, an entity dedicated to unearthing instances of “fake news,” played a crucial role in exposing the original image of Sara Tendulkar, which depicted her alongside her brother, Arjun. Sara had originally shared the photograph on her Instagram account on September 24 to celebrate her brother’s birthday. However, the image was subsequently tampered with, and Shubman Gill’s face was digitally superimposed onto Arjun’s body.

In a parallel instance, an image of Katrina Kaif in an action-packed pose from the much-anticipated movie “Tiger 3” has also undergone a digital transformation. Originally, Katrina was draped in a white towel, but the image was ingeniously manipulated to depict her in a white two-piece ensemble. The process involved the utilization of advanced AI tools, resulting in a highly convincing alteration that could easily mislead viewers.

Deepfake technology has emerged as a pervasive issue, primarily associated with the manipulation of videos. However, it extends its reach to audio recordings and images as well. Deepfake relies on the prowess of machine learning algorithms, particularly deep neural networks, to create content that can convincingly portray individuals engaging in actions or making statements they never actually did. This technology blurs the line between reality and deception, posing a significant challenge in the digital era.

In response to this growing concern, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has underscored the legal obligations of online platforms under the IT rules. Platforms should remove any form of misinformation within 36 hours of receiving a report. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in aggrieved individuals seeking legal remedies under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Chandrasekhar’s statement highlights the gravity of tackling this issue, ensuring that digital platforms take prompt action to curb the proliferation of deceptive content.

The proliferation of deepfake technology underscores the need for vigilance and prompt action in the digital realm. The case of Sara Tendulkar and the Katrina Kaif serve as stark reminders of the potential harm due to the manipulation of media. As technology continues to advance, the battle against deepfake content becomes increasingly critical in maintaining trust and authenticity in the digital age.