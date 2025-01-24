Sara Ali Khan’s rumoured boyfriend breaks silence on speculations

Apart from her professional commitment, fans of Sara Ali Khan also take a keen interest in her personal life. Her dating rumours with Arjun Bajwa found fuel after the two were spotted together at Kedarnath. Moreover, speculations intensified when social media users linked their separate posts from Rajasthan. Hawk-eyed users believe that the two were together on a romantic getaway. With the rumours swirling, actor-model Arjun Bajwa has finally addressed the speculations.

In his interview with Team Varinder Chawla, Bajwa clarified that is unfazed by such gossip that is trying to affect his professional career. He remarked, “So, whatever people have to write, they will write. That’s their job. They’re doing their job. I just focus on myself and what I have to do, and it doesn’t really bother me.” Iterating his stance, he rebuffed the dating rumours as baseless. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan hasn’t commented on the speculations of their relationship to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)



Arjun Bajwa comes from a prolific background and is the son of politician Fateh Singh Bajwa. He is an actor, model, and fitness enthusiast. Bajwa is best known for his work in the film, ‘Band of Maharajas.’ Moreover, he also worked as an assistant on ‘Singh is Bliing.’ Apart from his acting pursuits, he is an MMA fighter.

Sara and Arjun first sparked dating rumours back in October 2024. Fans spotted the two visiting Kedarnath together. The pilgrimage destination is close to Sara’s heart and she often visits the temple. Subsequently, their individual December social media posts led fans to suspect that they were vacationing in Rajasthan together.

Also Read: One week to go: Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ to explode on screens Jan 31

On the professional front, Sara is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Sky Force. In the title, she stars alongside Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur have helmed the title. The stated release promises a high-intensity and action-packed spectacle. Additionally, the actress is going to appear in ‘Metro In Dino.’