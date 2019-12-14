Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor will join hands to produce a film on the Balakot airstrike which was conducted by the Indian Air Force on 26 February 2019.

Billed as a “story that celebrates the accomplishments of the Indian Air Force”, the film will be directed by National award-winning director, Abhishek Kapoor. This Rock On director will be writing the script as well.

On Friday, Bhansali Productions took to their official Twitter handle to announce the news. They shared a picture with a written note. The note states, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor come together, to pay tribute to the sons of India and their never-say-die spirit in, National Award-winning director Abhishek Kapoor’s film based on 2019 Balakot airstrike. A story that celebrates the accomplishments of the Indian Air Force.”

Alongside the poster, the makers wrote, “A story that celebrates the accomplishments of The Indian Air Force #2019BalakotStrike (sic).”

This forthcoming film will be the second film on February 26 airstrike against terror outfits in Balakot, Pakistan after Vivek Oberoi’s film Balakot – The True Story.

The strike followed the February 14 terror attack targeting the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which over 40 jawans were killed.