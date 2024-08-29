Sanjay Dutt celebrates sister Priya’s birthday with tribute

In a touching social media tribute, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt celebrated his sister Priya Dutt’s birthday with a heartfelt message. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay expressed his deep gratitude for Priya, calling her a “wonderful” sister who has always been a source of strength and support throughout his life.

“Happy Birthday Pri! You’ve been my pillar of strength and unwavering support all these years. I wish you endless happiness and success. Love you, my sister. Stay blessed!” Sanjay wrote, accompanied by a charming photo of the siblings.

This birthday message follows a recent Raksha Bandhan post where Sanjay shared his affection for his sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt. He took the opportunity to thank them for their steadfast support, writing, “Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata are the children of the iconic actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. The couple, known for their legendary contributions to Indian cinema, were married in 1958.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has been keeping busy with several film projects. His recent film, ‘Ghudchadi’, featured a star-studded cast including Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar. He also appeared in ‘Double iSmart’, a sequel to the 2019 hit ‘iSmart Shankar’. Looking ahead, Sanjay is set to feature in the highly anticipated ‘Welcome 3’, which will hit theaters on December 20, 2024.

This latest installment in the popular franchise has already generated buzz, with Akshay Kumar sharing the film’s promo last year on his birthday. Kumar, who is involved with the film, teased fans with the message, “I’ve given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today. If you like it, and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3).”

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwala, ‘Welcome 3’ promises to deliver more of the comedy and entertainment that fans have come to expect from the series.