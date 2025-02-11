Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt celebrate 17 years of love

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife, Maanayata Dutt, are celebrating 17 years of marriage today. To mark the special occasion, Maanayata took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute along with a throwback picture of the couple.

In the candid snapshot, Maanayata is seen holding Sanjay lovingly while blowing a kiss toward him. But it was her heartfelt words that truly captured attention.

She reflected on the evolving nature of love, writing, “When you truly love a person, you love them twice! The first time, it’s about attraction—the way they look, talk, and move. But as time passes, you begin to see beyond that—their struggles, habits, and flaws. If you still choose to love them, that love becomes strength… unbreakable and forever.”

Ending her note with a playful yet affectionate touch, she called Sanjay her “annoying bestest half” and set the post to the romantic song ‘Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat’.

Maanayata and Sanjay tied the knot in 2008 after two years of dating. Their marriage was first registered in Goa, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding in Mumbai.

The couple shares two children—twins Shahraan and Iqra, born in 2010.

This is Sanjay Dutt’s second marriage. He was previously married to actress Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumor. He has a daughter, Trishala, from his first marriage.

While celebrating his personal milestone, Sanjay Dutt is also preparing for his next big-screen outing. In December 2024, he visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings ahead of his upcoming film.

The project, which has generated significant buzz, sees him joining forces with Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar. Produced by Jio Studios’ Jyoti Deshpande, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

The movie is reportedly based on true events, shedding light on the rise of India’s Intelligence Agency, R&AW.