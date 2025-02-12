‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ makers reveal why they chose Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane for the role

The directors of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, recently opened up about their decision to cast Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the lead role of Saru.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the duo explained that their choice was based on Hocane’s exceptional ability to portray the character, rather than her nationality.

They emphasized that the casting process was purely driven by the talent and suitability of the actor for the role, and performance of Mawra Hocane stood out as a perfect fit for the part.

The film, which initially released in 2016, re-released in theaters on February 7, 2025. It made a strong comeback, reportedly earning Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day, with the numbers steadily increasing to Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6 crore on Sunday.

Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, who co-wrote and directed ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, also shared insights into the story’s emotional depth. According to Sapru, they always wanted the film to be a love story with a unique twist—a curse that binds the lovers.

He noted that while many were skeptical whether today’s youth, influenced by Western culture, would connect with such a traditional story, they were confident that its foundation in Indian values, emotions, and traditions would resonate with audiences.

What sets the film apart from other love stories, Sapru explained, is its exploration of a deeper connection that goes beyond typical themes like class or parental opposition.

The film drew inspiration from ‘Shiv Puran’, giving it a profound, timeless quality that has contributed to its enduring popularity.

The directors expressed their excitement over the film’s re-release, noting that the box office return has been nothing short of historic. They are happy to see ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ finally receiving the recognition it truly deserves.