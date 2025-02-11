‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ celebrates long-awaited recognition!

Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, the directors of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, are celebrating a long-overdue victory. Their 2016 romantic drama, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, has made an unexpected yet historic return to the big screen, breaking records and proving that true love stories never fade.

The film, which initially had a modest run at the box office, has now become the highest-earning re-released movie of the weekend.

Expressing their excitement, the director duo shared, “We are absolutely thrilled to see ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ make a historic comeback. The overwhelming response, the shattered records, and the deep emotional connect audiences continue to have with this film make this journey incredibly special. We truly believe it has finally received the recognition it deserves.”

Released once again on February 7, the film raked in Rs 4.25 crore on its opening day, followed by a strong jump to Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6 crore on Sunday. With a total weekend collection of Rs 15.75 crore, the film’s re-release has outperformed its original lifetime earnings by over 170%—an achievement few could have predicted.

The film, produced by Deepak Mukut with music by Himesh Reshammiya, tells a poignant love story that struck a chord with audiences upon its initial release. While it may not have been a massive box-office success at the time, its fan following only grew over the years, making it a cult favorite among romance lovers.

One of the most interesting stories to emerge from this resurgence is that of Harshvardhan Rane’s casting. Reflecting on his journey with the film, Rane revealed how he almost didn’t get the role.

“I was four months late to the audition. When I walked into the office, they told me the casting was already done, and I was wasting my time. But I insisted. I just wanted to perform, even if they threw my audition away. After a lot of pleading, they finally let me do it. That moment changed everything for me.”

The actor’s persistence paid off, leading to one of his most memorable performances. His portrayal of the brooding Inder, combined with Mawra Hocane’s emotional depth as Saru, made ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ an unforgettable experience for many fans.