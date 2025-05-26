Salman reveals Priyanka called his sister a thousand times for a role in ‘Bharat’

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra sent fans into a frenzy when word of their collaboration on ‘Bharat’ emerged. However, this excitement quickly faded and turned into disappointment after PeeCee walked out of the project days before the shoot. Following this, Katrina Kaif stepped in as the leading lady of the film.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra decided to move away from ‘Bharat’ for her engagement with Nick Jonas. While Salman Khan offered to adjust the dates, the Desi Girl was sure about exiting the film. Calming the airs, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan iterated that he had no grudges against her for the last-minute move. In fact, he revealed that it was PeeCee who called his sister multiple times for a film with Salman.

At the time, he spoke with Bombay Times about Priyanka’s exit from ‘Bharat.’ Salman said, “She (Priyanka) had a reason to do that. It’s just that the project got stuck. Had we known earlier, we could have worked it out better. She was getting engaged, and I told her, ‘If you are getting engaged, what’s the need (of exiting the project)?’ Then she said, ‘Shaadi karni hai’ to which I said ‘Toh shaadi kar lo.’”

He added, “Priyanka’s work was for 75-80 days. Shaadi ke liye chaar din ka preparation, aur chaar din ki shaadi, aath din ke andar ho gayi aur phir uske baad honeymoon. So, we said we will work it out. But she was very clear that she didn’t want to be a part of the film.” Moreover, he revealed, “It must have been very difficult for her to make this decision because she was very keen to work on this project. She has called up Arpita a thousand times, saying, ‘I want to work with Salman’. She has even called up Ali (Abbas Zafar, director) and told him, ‘See if you can get me something in this film.’”

Speaking of the reason for her exit, Salman revealed that he was not sure but shared a few speculations. “Not doing this had to be because of the wedding or because she doesn’t want to work with me anymore. It could also be because she doesn’t want to work in humari industry or wants to work only in Hollywood. Whatever she wants to do, I wish her all the best in life. We are glad that she is engaged and happy.”

On the work front, Salman recently appeared in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar.’ On the other hand, Priyanka is going to make her Bollywood comeback opposite Mahesh Babu in Rajamouli’s next.

