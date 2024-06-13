Salman Khan’s statement recorded on firing outside Galaxy apartments

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, spent nearly four hours at the Mumbai Crime Branch recounting the harrowing events for a statement, of a night that shattered the peace outside his Bandra residence. The incident, which occurred on April 14, involved a frightening firing incident just outside the Galaxy Apartments, where Salman resides.

Recalling the night, Salman informed the authorities that he was at home, having retired late due to a gathering at his place. Then the abrupt sound of a bullet jolted him awake. Expressing gratitude towards the diligent efforts of the Mumbai Police, Salman emphasized the gravity of the situation during his statement.

The investigation unveiled connections to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading to the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Anmol Vishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was identified as a key figure in orchestrating the attack. It was revealed that the shooters received instructions and weapons from Anmol, along with a payment of Rs 3 lakh for executing the plan.

In the aftermath of the incident, Arbaaz Khan, Salman’s brother, issued a statement on behalf of their family, expressing deep concern over the unsettling event. Denouncing claims of the incident being a mere publicity stunt, Arbaaz clarified that the family had profound affect from the incident. He affirmed their cooperation with the authorities and voiced confidence in the Mumbai Police’s commitment to ensuring their safety.

The incident sent shockwaves through the Khan family and the surrounding community. However, amidst the turmoil, their resolve to support the investigation and trust in the law enforcement agencies remained steadfast.

As the investigation progresses, the public eagerly awaits further developments, hoping for swift justice and the restoration of peace for Salman Khan and his family.