Salman Khan returns as Devil! Sajid Nadiadwala announces ‘Kick 2’

Amid the buzz of the return of the actor-filmmaker duo, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala with ‘Sikandar,’ the filmmaker has set social media ablaze with another news. Leveraging their fruitful string of collaborations, the duo is back with a tantalising sequel. Taking to Instagram, Sajid Nadiadwala announces ‘Kick 2,’ the sequel to Salman Khan’s 2014 blockbuster.

Sajid’s production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson broke the news on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. The house shared a monochrome photograph of the superstar with his back to the camera. Captured at the sets of their upcoming film, ‘Sikandar,’ the shot shows Salman looking beefed up as he sports a vest shirt, flaunting his biceps. The accompanying caption read, “It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand. Sajid Nadiadwala.”

The 2014 action-comedy emerged as a blockbuster and took the box office by storm. The film marked Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial debut and gave Khan his career milestone. Notably, ‘Kick’ was Salman Khan’s first film to enter the 200-crore club. Apart from Khan, the film starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was an official remake of Telugu star Ravi Teja’s 2009 eponymous film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently filming for ‘Sikandar.’ Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience. It is helmed by AR Murugadoss with Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. ‘Sikandar’ will mount the celebration spirit of Eid 2025 with its high-octane action, promising a fulfilling cinematic experience.

The journey towards ‘Sikandar’ kickstarted back in March when Sajid Nadiadwala announced the highly-awaited collaboration with Salman Khan for this project. Additionally, the excitement meter struck a new high with the revelation of Rashmika Mandanna joining the cast, making ‘Sikandar’ a pan-Indian spectacle.

Moreover, ‘Sikandar’ marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their several successful collaborations. The actor-filmmaker duo previously delivered hits like ‘Kick,’ ‘Judwaa,’ and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.’