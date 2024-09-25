Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor wrap Udaipur shoot

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have just wrapped up the Udaipur schedule of their upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

The movie, which also stars a strong ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Rohit Saraf, has generated excitement as the team shares behind-the-scenes moments from the set.

On Tuesday, Maniesh Paul took to Instagram to celebrate the Udaipur schedule’s completion, posting a group selfie that captured the film’s stars flashing big smiles.

The photo featured Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Manini Chadha. “And that’s a schedule wrap for Udaipur!!! #SSKTK,” Paul captioned the post, signaling the team’s enthusiasm for the project.

Sanya Malhotra also treated fans to a glimpse of the fun on set by sharing a series of pictures and videos. One particular clip caught attention—it showed Sanya and Maniesh Paul dancing to the song “Aaj Ki Raat” from ‘Stree 2’, originally performed by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Earlier this month, Varun Dhawan himself teased fans with some candid moments during their time on set. He shared a casual breakfast scene with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Varun, shirtless and wearing white sunglasses, enjoys a meal alongside Janhvi, who was in a white t-shirt.

In another shot, the cast, including Sanya and Maniesh, gathers around a dining table. Varun captioned the post, “Breakfast club #SSKT,” giving fans a peek into the off-screen bonding of the team.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for his successful collaborations with Varun in the past. The film, which is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, promises a fresh and entertaining storyline. With Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025.