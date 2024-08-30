Salman Khan posts childhood photo with Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri ahead of new song release

In a delightful social media post, Bollywood icon Salman Khan has shared a heartwarming glimpse of his past with a childhood photo featuring his nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri. As anticipation builds for their upcoming collaboration, a new song titled “You Are Mine,” Salman took to Instagram to share a nostalgic throwback.

The post contrasts a vintage photo with a current snapshot, showcasing a young Salman giving a high-five to his then-little nephew, Ayaan. The childhood image, where Ayaan beams with a big smile, is paired with a more recent picture of the two on the set of their new music video. The song, which features compositions by Vishal Mishra and lyrics co-written by Ayaan and Salman, is set for release later today.

In his Instagram update, Salman reminisced, “Seems like yesterday… You Are Mine… Song Out Today at 5 PM.. Stay Tuned! @ayaanagnihotri.” The track is anticipated to make a splash upon its release on August 29.

Adding to the family collaboration, Salman also made a memorable cameo in Ayaan’s previous song, “Party Fever.” The vibrant track, featuring Ayaan under his stage name ‘Agni’ and singer Payal Dev, showcases Salman introducing Ayaan with his trademark charisma. The cameo has been a hit, with Salman sharing a clip of the song on Instagram, promoting it with the caption, “Party Fever Out Now! Everywhere.”

Ayaan Agnihotri, the son of Salman’s sister Alvira, has clearly made waves with his musical endeavors. Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for his next major film project, “Sikandar.” This film marks the much-anticipated reunion of Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, following their successful collaborations on hits like “Kick” and “Judwaa.” Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, “Sikandar” is slated for an Eid 2025 release. Recently, Salman shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s set, showcasing his excitement for the project.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who was officially announced as Salman’s leading lady in May 2024. Rashmika expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram, thanking fans for their patience and excitement about her role in “Sikandar.”

As the countdown to both the song release and the film premiere continues, fans are eagerly watching for more updates from Salman and his talented family.