Salman Khan on jail time: “I couldn’t do anything”

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently opened up about a challenging jail phase of his life during a conversation with his nephew, Arhaan Khan, on the podcast ‘Dumb Biryani’.

This was Salman’s first-ever podcast appearance, where he shared insights into his personal and professional journey.

During the discussion, Salman emphasized the importance of hard work and discipline. He spoke about the mindset required to succeed, dismissing excuses like fatigue or lack of sleep. “If you’re tired, get up. If you can’t sleep, do something productive, and sleep will follow naturally,” he said.

The conversation took an emotional turn when Salman Khan briefly mentioned his time in jail. Reflecting on the experience, he admitted, “There were moments when I couldn’t do anything. In situations like that, I slept. But when it comes to work and family, you have to keep pushing forward. You need to be there for the people who matter.”

Salman’s legal troubles stem from a 1998 case related to the illegal hunting of blackbucks, for which he faced multiple court proceedings and served time in prison.

On the professional front, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor is gearing up for his next big release, ‘Sikandar’, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025.

Fans got a glimpse of the project last year when Salman shared behind-the-scenes moments from the set. In May 2024, the production house officially introduced Rashmika’s role with a social media post, expressing excitement about the on-screen pairing.

Apart from ‘Sikandar’, Salman is also likely to return with ‘Kick 2’.