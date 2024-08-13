Salman Khan joins launch of Salim-Javed docuseries ‘Angry Young Men’

This Tuesday, movie enthusiasts are in for a special treat as the spotlight shines on the iconic screenwriting duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. The acclaimed pair, who brought us some of Bollywood’s most memorable films in the 1970s, including classics like ‘Sholay’, ‘Zanjeer’, and ‘Deewaar’, will be celebrated in a new docuseries titled ‘Angry Young Men’.

The upcoming series, set to premiere on Prime Video, delves into the extraordinary collaboration and lasting impact of Salim and Javed. The highly anticipated trailer for the docuseries will be unveiled on Tuesday, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the son of Salim Khan, expected to attend the launch event. Alongside Salman, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar—children of Javed Akhtar—will also be present to honor the legacy of their parents.

Salman Khan has expressed his enthusiasm for the docuseries, describing it as a heartfelt tribute to both his father and Javed Akhtar. He has shared his hope that the series will rekindle interest in the creative magic that defined their partnership. “I personally hope to see them come together again in some capacity. Their combined talent has always produced remarkable work,” Salman remarked. He added, “’Angry Young Men’ is not just a look back at their creative brilliance but also an exploration of how their work has shaped the Indian film industry. It’s a journey into the essence of two extraordinary storytellers.”

The launch event will also feature notable figures from the industry, including Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti, Namrata Rao (making her directorial debut), and Manish Menghani from Prime Video India. The docuseries is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, with executive production credits shared among Salman Khan, Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

The series promises to offer a unique perspective on the legendary duo’s contributions to cinema, showcasing personal stories from Salim and Javed, as well as commentary from other prominent figures in the film industry. After working together on 22 Bollywood films and two Kannada films, Salim and Javed decided to part ways in 1982. The title ‘Angry Young Men’ nods to the archetypal ‘angry young man’ characters they pioneered, which left a lasting imprint on Indian cinema.

Fans of Salim-Javed’s work will not have to wait long, as ‘Angry Young Men’ is set to debut on August 20. This docuseries will surely be a nostalgic and insightful journey into the creative genius of one of Bollywood’s most influential writing duos.